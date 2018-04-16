LIVE: Here comes Netflix earnings…

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix reports its quarterly earnings Monday afternoon.
- We’ll be covering it live – refresh this post after 4 p.m. ET for the latest.
Netflix blew past its subscriber growth targets in its Q1 earnings report Monday and the stock rose in after-hours trading. It added 7.41 million subscribers in total.
Netflix’s continued subscriber growth has been pushed forward by the strength of its original TV shows, both in quality and quantity. In Q1, Netflix released a few high-profile originals like sci-fi series “Altered Carbon,” David Letterman’s new talk show, the “Queer Eye” reboot, and a new season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones.”
Netflix has also jumped into movies in a serious way, and plans to release 80 original films in 2018. This hasn’t been without its problems, as Netflix has publicly sparred with the Cannes Film Festival and recently decided to not screen any of its original films there. Hollywood insiders are split on whether this will affect Netflix’s business in a tangible way.
All these original TV shows and movies haven’t been cheap. Netflix has said it will spend $8 billion on content in 2018 and expects negative free cash flow to rise to $3 billion.
Here are the key numbers for Netflix’s Q1 earnings:
- Q1 revenue: $3.7 billion, in-line with Wall Street estimates of $3.69 billion and company guidance of $3.69 billion.
- Q1 EPS (GAAP): $0.64, in-line with Wall Street estimates of $0.64.
- Q1 US subscriber growth (net additions): 1.98 million versus Wall Street estimates of 1.45 million and company guidance of 1.45 million.
- Q1 international subscriber growth (net additions): 6.36 million versus Wall Street estimates of 4.98 million and company guidance of 4.9 million.
- Q2 US subscriber growth guidance (net additions): 1.2 million versus Wall Street estimates of 963,000.
- Q2 international subscriber growth guidance (net additions): 5 million versus Wall Street estimates of 3.87 million.