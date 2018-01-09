Critics are in love with a new Netflix show that its CEO calls the ‘most engaging addictive original’ in ‘a long time’

  • Critics and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings are raving about “The End of the F***ing World,” a new Netflix original TV series.
  • The absurdist black-comedy currently stands at a 100% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
  • Hastings called the show Netflix’s “most engaging addictive original wild show in a long time” in a recent Facebook post.

Since its release on Friday, Netflix’s original TV series “The End of the F***ing World,” has gained widespread acclaim from critics, along with an enthusiastic seal of approval from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

An absurdist black-comedy based on a comic series of the same name, the British show first premiered on the UK’s Channel 4 in October. It currently stands at a 100% “Fresh” rating on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“The End of the F***ing World” follows the exploits of James, a 17 year old who believes he’s a psychopath, and his classmate, Alyssa, who runs away from her rough home life in the company of James.

In a review for The Atlantic, Sophie Gilbert called the show a “surprising tour-de-force” that feels “a bit like a Wes Anderson screenplay that’s been rejected for being too dark.”

Variety’s Sonia Saraiya similarly praised the series for how it “gets under the viewer’s skin with sharp, bloody intensity.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings linked to The Atlantic’s review of the show while offering the following recommendation for the series:

“Wow new show. Most engaging addictive original wild show in a long time. Crazy good. Two teens searching. Watch!”

It seems Hastings has a predilection for dark comedies. In 2015, the Netflix CEO said his favorite Netflix original series was “BoJack Horseman,” a darkly comedic animated show that satirizes Hollywood.