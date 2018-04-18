NetLeaders achieves milestone with sale of 100,000 DasCoin Licence

A Revolutionary System Within Cryptocurrency

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 18th April 2018 – NetLeaders, the community of empowerment, has recently achieved a significant milestone with the sale of its 100,000th DasCoin Licence.

DasCoin license holders are provided with Cycles that represent network capacity across DasCoin’s proprietary Consortium Blockchain technology that is Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliant. These cycles can ultimately be converted into DasCoin through a minting process. Members of the NetLeaders community purchase licenses giving them access to a certain number of Cycles — units of capacity within the DasEcosystem. These Cycles can then be submitted to the DasCoin Minting Queue and converted into DasCoin.

This approach is a new kind of network that holds the values of transparency, mutual trust and fairness at its core, has pioneered a strategic rethinking of cryptocurrency by introducing a better way to create, store and exchange value.

The more that people take part and contribute to the DasEcosystem, the more the system itself is empowered, becoming more valuable to all those that use it. And it is not just about having access to the coins themselves. There is a whole ecosystem of Blockchain-based services and technologies that our Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) authenticated users can benefit from.

NetLeaders Director John Pretto said: “The success of NetLeaders and DasCoin relies entirely on the success of our advocates to grow the network and build the business accordingly. Advocates – those who introduce new license-holders to our network — are building the network are creating the basis of our success. We are proud to have reached this significant milestone having now sold 100,000 licenses. By making incentivized marketing the foundation stone of our enterprise we place trust in our advocates to help spread the DasCoin message far and wide, and this is testament to system’s success.”

NetLeaders advocates are given a training platform to better understand the details of our services and offer, with a goal of ensuring 100% compliance of our internal rules and regulations regarding maintaining our brand. An open, honest and transparent business model of operations is key to company’s success in training well equipped advocates to best represent our innovative product and service offer.

Pretto continued: “Our advocates are given the tools, expertise and guidance to help deliver the company vision in total confidence. We provide powerful back-office marketing and educational material, we respond to questions with dedicated global 24/7 customer support to ensure our advocates have the full knowledge to do their jobs well and successfully build their businesses.”



About DasCoin: DasCoin is a better way to store and exchange value and is the next step in the evolution of money.

DasCoin is the blockchain-based currency at the center of an innovative digital asset system that seeks to optimize the strengths and eliminate the weaknesses of existing currency systems. It is fast, efficient, balanced, secure and scalable.

DasCoin is focused on creating a digital currency that delivers superior performance through greater operational efficiency, increased transaction capacity, wider distribution, better governance and greater regulatory compliance. Protected by industry leading security protocols and a permissioned blockchain, DasCoin is a pioneer in the sector with the goal of becoming the world’s first mainstream digital currency.

www.dascoin.com

https://dascoinexplorer.com





About NetLeaders: Growth of the DasEcosystem is powered by NetLeaders, a global, incentivized community. By rewarding users for growing the network and empowering others, NetLeaders ensures a strong, scalable and long-term growth strategy. A new standard for the way networks grow and reward their communities.