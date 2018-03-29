New Compact Actuator From Southco Simplifies Upgrade From Mechanical To Electronic Latching

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – March 29, 2018 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its line of electronic access solutions with a compact electronic actuator that simplifies the upgrade from mechanical to electronic access. Southco’s AC-EM 05 Electronic Actuator offers an economical option for achieving electronic actuation of Southco’s R4-05 Micro Rotary Latch series and other mechanical latches.





When connected to an electronic access control device, the AC-EM 05 Electronic Actuator can be used to actuate a mechanical latch to remotely open or unlock a door or panel. With its small profile design and efficient gear motor operation, the AC-EM 05 Electronic Actuator is ideal for concealed applications where physical space constraints are a challenge. This compact electronic actuator is widely used in automotive, enclosure, industrial machinery as well as self service equipment to offer quick installation and lightweight solutions for implementing actuation.

Steve Spatig, General Manager of Electronic Access Solutions adds, “The AC-EM 05 Electronic Actuator can be easily paired with Southco’s R4-05 Micro Rotary Latch series or any other comparable mechanism to provide electronic access control in limited space applications.”





