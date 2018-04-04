The 5 most anticipated new TV shows in April

caption Netflix’s “Lost In Space.” source Netflix

The spring TV season is underway, and some highly anticipated new shows are premiering this month.

To find out which shows are the most anticipated, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed the following data of its 2.1 million global users to see which new TV shows viewers followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes streaming series like Netflix’s upcoming “Lost In Space” reboot, as well as cable and broadcast-network shows, and one anime series from Japanese cable channel Tokyo MX.

Here are the 5 new TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in April, according to TV Time:

5. “Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online”

Premieres April 7 on Tokyo MX.

Summary: “A spin-off of Reki Kawahara’s original work: ‘Sword Art Online.'”

4. “The Last O.G.”

Premiered April 3 on TBS.

Summary: “Released from prison on good behavior, ex-con Tray falls back on skills he learned in prison to support himself and his kids.”

3. “Killing Eve”

Premieres April 8 on BBC America.

Summary: “Eve is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. Penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve will follow these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.”

2. “Lost In Space”

Premieres April 13 on Netflix.

Summary: “After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”

1. “The Crossing”

Premiered April 2 on ABC.

Summary: “Jude Ellis is the sheriff of Port Canaan, a small fishing town on the Oregon coast. Having relocated from Oakland to escape a strained marriage and a dark past as a big city cop, his goal is to build a quiet new life for himself and for, eventually, his young son. But those plans for a quiet life change instantly when 47 refugees from a war-torn country wash up on his beach seeking asylum. But the country they’re from is America … and the war they’re fleeing is 180 years in the future.”