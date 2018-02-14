New video shows Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini robot opening doors – and the Internet is freaking out

And you thought your golden retriever was really smart? YouTube/Boston Dynamics

Last November, Boston Dynamics blew us away with a video of its latest electric-powered robot dog SpotMini bouncing away outdoors on all fours that planted a mental image of a dystopian future in the minds of viewers.

If that freaked you out, the SoftBank-owned company released another clip on YouTube on Monday (Feb 12), that everyone’s talking about now.

The 45-second clip entitled “Hey buddy, can you give me a hand?” shows not one, but two Bumblebee-yellow SpotMini robots working out how to get past a closed door.

You don’t really see the second SpotMini until 15 seconds into the clip, when it emerges to show off a mechanical arm attached to its top, and lend a helping hand to its friend.

The rest looks easy enough and is really smooth: The mechanical arm grips the door handle, pulls down on the lever and swings open the door. The robots then make their way through the door.

This is the first time the company publicly demonstrated the SpotMini robot’s ability to open a door even though earlier images on its website showed the robot with a mechanical arm.

Smarter than your average dog. Boston Dynamics

The latest video amassed over 4.7 million views at the time of writing and was reportedly the No.1 trending view on YouTube on Tuesday (Feb 12).

Reactions from the online community appear mixed with many expressing concern over the dangerous potential of future machines. Perhaps Black Mirror’s “Metalhead” episode had something to do with that.

Boston Dynamics, a robotics company that has been heavily funded by the US military, freaks people out after releasing a video of a robot opening a door for another robot pic.twitter.com/xWc5f39kxR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 13, 2018

honestly for like 8 years ive been watching videos of boston dynamics perfecting dog shaped future killing machines and its always framed like im supposed to applaud that it learned to hunt me a little better this month. — el-p (@therealelp) February 12, 2018

A Valentine message from 2019. ‘Roses were red, Violets once blue, Before this post apocalyptic torched landscAAAARGH!…’ *Boston Dynamics Dogbot vaporizes you* — Lisa! Lisa! (@Lisa_aheM) February 14, 2018

That’s amazing. Can Boston Dynamics teach humans in Singapore to do the same? Kbye pic.twitter.com/ZR8GG31tU4 — Victoria Ho (@vickiho) February 13, 2018

Meanwhile, others simply find the robots cute.

all of you guys, afraid of the cute lil boston dynamics door-opening good boy. It’s just a little robot buddy! How can you be afraid of it, look at them!!! pic.twitter.com/3X9OYHuhBI — jessica 👀 (@my2k) February 13, 2018