Many flights canceled as ‘bomb cyclone’ bears down on New York City

source Windy.com

Many flights were canceled on Thursday as a powerful storm being described as a “bomb cyclone” hit the Northeast.

All three major NY-area airports were operating without delays on Thursday morning.

The winter conditions were expected to continue until early afternoon.

An epic “bomb cyclone” winter storm hit the New York City area on Thursday, bringing with it snow, wind, and low temperatures.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, airlines canceled flights in and out of JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty airports.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, “[m]ore than 90 percent of LGA flights, more than 70 percent of Newark Liberty flights and 20 percent of JFK flights” were cancelled due to weather.

On Thursday morning, the three airports were operating without delays, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A quick of check of online flight-tracking services showed greatly reduced traffic, however.

Snow is expected to continue until the early afternoon in the New York region.

caption Flight traffic was light due to the storm. source FlightRadar24