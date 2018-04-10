The 36 hottest cars we saw at the New York Auto Show

Benjamin Zhang, Business Insider US
The Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Concept.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The 2018 New York International Auto Show came to an end over the weekend at the Javits Center.

This year, the big story is crossover SUVs. And they were here en masse, in every color, size, and price point imaginable. It makes perfect sense because crossovers are the hottest segment of the market.

This year, major brands such as Acura, Audi, Cadillac, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Nissan, Jaguar, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen all unveiled important new product offerings.

However, there were also plenty of concept cars, sedans, sports cars, EVs, and supercars to check out.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the coolest and most important cars at this year’s show:

This year, the New York Auto Show was dominated by mainstream, mass-market brands — especially crossovers and SUVs. Volkswagen led the way with the Atlas Cross Sport. It’s a five-seat crossover concept based on the brand’s existing seven-seat Atlas SUV.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Alongside the Cross Sport was the Volkswagen Atas Tanoak Concept. It’s a crossover utility truck concept that may one day make it to US showrooms.

The Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Concept.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Other heavy hitters to debut at the show included the 2019 Toyota RAV4 …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The 2019 Subaru Forester, …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, and…

Hyundai

… The 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

Newspress

Luxury brands also got in on the action. Acura introduced a pair of new crossovers with the all-new compact 2019 RDX, and …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The performance-oriented, mid-size 2019 MDX A-SPEC.

Acura

The compact 2019 Cadillac XT4 is made its world debut in New York …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… As did the 2019 Lincoln Aviator.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The subcompact Lexus UX crossover made its North American debut.

Newspress

GMC’s rugged Sierra AT4 made it world debut in New York while…

GMC

… The new RAM 1500 and…

Ram

…. The newly revived Ford Ranger both made an appearance.

Ford

The performance crossover SUVs also made their presence felt. New York marked the global debuts of the 550-horsepower 2019 Jaguar F-PACE and …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… the 590-horsepower, Ferrari-engined 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Lamborghini’s new 650 horsepower Urus also graced the show stands in New York.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE and …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… the Hyundai Kona electric are both made their US debuts.

Newspress

And then there’s the star of the New York show floor: the all-electric Genesis Essentia grand tourer concept. The sleek show car gave us a glimpse at the future of one of the world’s most exciting new brands.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Mazda showed off its Kai concept car. This would make a stunning next-generation Mazda 3.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

There were also plenty of sedans at the show. The 2019 Honda Insight hybrid …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The 2019 Ford Fusion,…

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The 2019 Nissan Altima, and…

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The 2019 Kia K900 are all made their world debuts.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Audi’s new A6 sedan and …

Audi

… the compact Genesis G70 made their US debuts.

Genesis

Volvo’s stunning V60 wagon made its North American debut while…

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

…. BMW showed off its new hybrid i8 Roadster and…

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… Updated i8 Coupe.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Finally, there’s the muscle of the show. There’s the new, 550-horsepower, twin-turbo Cadillac CT6 V-Sport …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The 444-horsepower 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… The 520-horsepower 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, …

Newspress

… The 639 horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe,…

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… the 1,500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron Sport and…

Bugatti

…The 1,914 horsepower all-electric Rimac C2 supercar.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider