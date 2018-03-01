The man chosen by the mayor of New York City to lead the largest school system in the US backed out only 24 hours after accepting the job in a stunning announcement

New York City chose Albert Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade public schools, be the next chancellor of New York City public schools.

He backed out of his agreement suddenly, surprising New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In a stunning announcement, Alberto M. Carvalho, pegged less than 24 hours ago to lead the New York City school system, said he changed his mind and will not take the position offered to him by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The announcement came in the midst of a meeting with school board members in Miami, where Carvalho is Miami-Dade superintendent. Carvalho spoke to supporters and board members expressing doubt that he would leave the city, although he had already accepted the offer to lead New York’s public schools a day before. He asked for a recess twice to collect his thoughts. When he returned he shared the news.

“I am breaking an agreement,” he said during the meeting, according to The New York Times. “I shall remain in Miami-Dade as your superintendent.”

New York City public schools is the largest school district in the nation, servicing 1.1 million students. New York’s previous chancellor, Carmen Fariña, announced her retirement in December.

The New York City Mayor’s office had no advance warning from Carvalho about his decision. “Carvalho backed out. He won’t be coming to NYC. There is…never a dull moment in our great city,” Eric Phillips, press secretary to de Blasio wrote, followed by “Who would ever hire this guy again? Who would ever vote for him?”