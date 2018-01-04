Newspapers are having a field day with the feud between Trump and Bannon

source New York Daily News

Fighting between President Donald Trump and his former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, has already proven a goldmine for the press.

Two New York papers published very illustrative covers mocking both men.

The fighting started after an excerpt from a book on Trump’s campaign and administration detailed Bannon insulting members of Trump’s family.

Trump and Bannon went back and forth on Wednesday exchanging insults after an excerpt from columnist Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire and Fury,” reported previously unheard details from Trump’s campaign.

Wolff, who has a history of embellishing stories, made a handful of scintillating allegations in the book, like saying Bannon had called Trump’s son’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Trump shot back that Bannon had “lost his mind,” and that he was an unimportant figure in Trump’s campaign and administration.

As a result, the New York Post and Daily News published some particularly illustrative covers.

“Et tu, Bannon?” the Post’s cover reads, referencing the purported last words of ancient Rome’s Julius Caesar after he was betrayed and stabbed by member of the senate.

Tomorrow's cover: In a Shakespearean twist, Steve Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians "treasonous," prompting President Trump to say his former chief strategist had "lost his mind" https://t.co/GYUYfMa07p pic.twitter.com/0oGv4rDjyW — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2018

Not to be outdone, the Daily News went all out on Photoshop to depict what it called a “Cuck Fight.”

In right-wing circles, “cuck” is an insult derived from “cuckold” used to attack those who either won’t or can’t fight for conservative values.