Newsweek is in hot water after its Pakistan edition editor tweeted in defense of child abuse

source Fasih Ahmed via Twitter

An editor for Newsweek’s edition in Pakistan tweeted what many took as a defense of sexual abuse against children, leading the publication to review its relationship with the Pakistan licensee.

The editor later apologized and blamed the tweets on anger over an ongoing case investigating rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, which he was originally tweeting about.

Newsweek has been having a rough patch, making questionable editorial decisions and being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

An editor for Newsweek’s Pakistan edition came under fire on Tuesday after appearing to defend child abuse in the wake of an arrest in a grizzly child rape and murder case that unfolded in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The editor, Fasih Ahmed, retweeted a Twitter thread urging due process for a man arrested and accused of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl, and then Ahmed shared his own thoughts on the topic.