Nexusguard, NG Crossing join forces to protect MENA enterprises from DDoS attacks

The partnership bolsters the MEMA telecom service provider’s cybersecurity product offerings and extends Nexusguard’s global reach

SAN FRANCISCO – Media OutReach – April 20, 2018 – Nexusguard, a leading DDoS security solution provider, today announced at RSA Conference 2018 that it has teamed up with NG Crossing, a telecommunications company with a long-established presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets, to defend enterprises against DDoS attacks.

The introduction of Nexusguard’s anti-DDoS solution significantly enhances NG Crossing’s cybersecurity service offerings, enabling it to effectively address end-customers’ security challenges. NG Crossing believes the partnership will complete the company’s cybersecurity strategy and drive its cybersecurity business.

Mr. George Ezzat, CEO of NG Crossing, says: “We were not looking for a technical platform or solution for DDoS mitigation. Rather, we wanted a partner exactly like Nexusguard that could provide us with a solution revolving around a people-, process- and technology-centric transformational framework.”

The partnership also extends Nexusguard’s presence across the MENA markets and lays the foundation for Nexusguard to strengthen its position in the communications, government and finance verticals.

Mr. Andy Ng, CEO of Nexusguard, says: “The NG Crossing partnership not only enables us to further expand our global footprint, it also helps telcos and enterprises in the MENA region to defeat the threats posed by DDoS attacks.”

Comprised of the Application Protection, Origin Protection and DNS Protection solutions, the Nexusguard cybersecurity platform is architected to protect websites, networks and DNS service availability from attacks, hacks and abuses, guaranteeing 24×7 uptime and resiliency.

“As well as purpose-built infrastructure and proprietary technologies, our success also resides in the expertise and experience we have gained over the years as a pure-play DDoS mitigation solution provider focused on people, process and technology,” Mr. Ng adds.

About Nexusguard

Founded in 2008, Nexusguard is a leading cloud-based distributed denial of service (DDoS) security solution provider fighting malicious internet attacks. Nexusguard ensures uninterrupted internet service, visibility, optimization and performance. Nexusguard is focused on developing and providing the best cybersecurity solution for every client across a range of industries with specific business and technical requirements. Nexusguard also enables communication service providers to deliver DDoS protection solution as a service. Nexusguard delivers on its promise to provide you with peace of mind by countering threats and ensuring maximum uptime. Visit www.nexusguard.com for more information.





About NG Crossing

NG Crossing Limited with a team that has long experience in the telecommunications business, especially international connectivity, NGC have been among the industry leaders in bringing state-of-the-art communications solutions to many businesses and countries. Among our team people who changed the internet service in Middle East and Africa from being the first to connect countries to the internet, to first people to use IPv6 to people who did cover cities with metro fiber and mobile wireless broadband and 3G. NGC have been involved in many projects involving voice, data, fiber cable, satellite and Internet exchanges and many other Solutions. Visit www.ngcrossing-eg.com for more information.