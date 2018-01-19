Niam Chiang Meng to succeed Ernest Wong as Mediacorp chairman 

- Mediacorp
The chairman of Mediacorp’s Public Service Broadcasting (PSB) board committee Mr Niam Chiang Meng has been appointed chairman of the Singapore broadcasting company.
Mr Niam, 59, will succeed outgoing chairman Mr Ernest Wong, 72, whose two-year term ends on Apr 20.
Formerly the chairman of the then-Media Development Authority from 2011 to 2016, Mr Niam is currently also chairman of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and a board member of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.
His term begins on Apr 21.