Nicholas Tse and David Rocco spotted with Chef Wan in Ipoh

Hong Kong actor-turned-TV chef Nicholas Tse surprised Ipoh locals this week with an unexpected appearance at the iconic Concubine Lane.
With him were Canadian celebrity chef David Rocco and Malaysia’s very own Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan.
Photos on videos on social media showed the two foreign celebrities sampling local snacks as Chef Wan introduced the delicacies.
According to The Star, the three were in the midst of planning for a culinary production.
Ipoh.com, a Facebook page dedicated to all Ipoh-related happenings, said that Tse and Rocco later had a cook-off at the Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat.
The cook-off is part of Celebrity Chef: East vs West cooking chef, a five-part TV series by FOX Networks Group Asia starring Tse and Rocco.
The show will bring the chefs to various Asian cities, so they can learn to prepare a native dish picked by a local chef, a Worldscreen report said.