Noble Vici Group Announces Expansion Plans to Acquire Fintech and e-commerce companies

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 April 2018 – Noble Vici Group Inc. (OTC: NVGI) today announced that it has entered discussions to acquire Noble Infotech Applications Private Limited, a mobile app and e-commerce developer, and VenVici Private Limited and its subsidiaries VenVici Limited and Ventrepreneur (SG) Private Limited.





VenVici is an award-winning crowdsourcing platform that has 300,000 members regionally, utilising a unique Affiliate Incentivized Marketing System.





Noble Infotech Applications Private Limited, VenVici Private Limited and its subsidiaries are all companies controlled by or otherwise affiliated with NVGI’s Chief Executive Officer, Sir Eldee Tang.





According to Sir Eldee Tang, “NVGI’s growth strategy will be to invest in and develop a global ecosystem comprising of three key pillars: mobile applications, payment systems and a crowdsourcing platform, all of which will be powered by blockchain technology to ensure secure and seamless integration. We are also currently in discussion with Infinite Lifestyle Private Limited and Elusyf Singapore Private Limited over their acquisitions, and we believe that these acquisitions will provide NVGI with access to the desired technological expertise and platform and a broad merchant and consumer user base to exploit that platform.”





NVGI expects the March 31 annual financial results of the target companies to inform the terms of the discussions of the proposed acquisitions.

About Noble Vici Group (NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc. is currently seeking business combination opportunities with existing businesses. We expect to focus on analytic technology-related businesses; consisting of research & development, market analytics and e-commerce.

Notice regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our reports.