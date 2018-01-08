Nvidia’s behemoth 65-inch gaming monitors are a sight to behold

No matter how good your PC gaming monitor is, it’s not as large or as vibrant or as capable as the insanely massive new “big format gaming displays” from Nvidia.

source NVIDIA

What you see above is merely an example of what the so-called “BFGD” line of monitors might look like in your home setup. Nvidia’s working with several major display makers – including Acer, Asus, and HP – to produce the new line of gigantic screens.

Even if you’re using a large, 4K/HDR-capable TV as your gaming monitor, it’s unlikely to compare to these 65-inch behemoths. Take a look!

To be clear, at 65-inches, the Nvidia monitors will not fit comfortably on any desk.

source NVIDIA

A 65-inch screen is huge.

The average computer monitor is under 32-inches – most TVs aren’t even 65-inches, let alone PC displays.

It’s also worth considering how much space a 65-inch display takes up. It’s pretty unlikely that your desk isn’t prepared for that large of a screen, especially in addition to a PC gaming tower and other stuff (like the example given above).

Another thing to consider: Sitting at a desk and playing games means sitting a few feet (at most) from the screen. Imagine sitting a few feet away from a nearly 6-foot display!

More than just big and beautiful, these screens are full of bells and whistles.

source NVIDIA/HP

4K? Check. HDR? Check. G-sync? Check. 120Hz refresh rate? Check!

These “BFGDs” even have Nvidia’s Shield set-top box technology built right in. It’s kind of like those Roku-based smart TVs, where the Roku functionality is built directly into the TV.

Which is all to say one thing: These aren’t just large gaming displays. They’re large, sure, but they’re also top-of-the-line in terms of specs. That means games will look incredible – as long as you have a PC that’s powerful enough to make them look incredible, of course.

Having Nvidia Shield tech built in means you have access to stuff like Netflix and Hulu, but also that you can stream PC games directly to your screen.

source NVIDIA/Asus

Instead of putting this massive display in your PC gaming area, why not put it in your living room? That’s definitely an option.

By using Nvidia Shield tech, you could stream PC games to the huge display without having to directly connect your PC. You’ll lose some visual quality by streaming games, and you’ll add some latency in the process, but games will still look pretty good regardless.

So, how much do these massive screens cost?

source NVIDIA/Acer

There’s no pricing information available for the “BFGD” displays just yet, nor is there an official release date. The displays are scheduled to go up for sale “this summer,” when we’ll presumably hear more about pricing as well.

That said: Expect them to be expensive.

We’re talking about huge monitors at 65-inches, with 4K and HDR capabilities, in addition to a very high refresh rate and G-sync functionality. Expect to pay somewhere in the several thousands.

Interested in learning more? Nvidia has this debut trailer that you can check out: