NYNJA Presents Global Communications Platform and Blockchain Ecosystem at StartEngine ICO 2.0 Summit in Los Angeles, Plans SEC Compliant Public Token Sale in June 2018

Cross-platform communicator enables consumer and enterprise users to exchange information, services and assets without language barriers in a decentralized on-demand marketplace.

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 17, 2018 – NYNJA Group Ltd. (https://www.nynja.biz/), a global communications platform and blockchain ecosystem developer, today announced the presentation of its global communications app and on-demand marketplace at StartEngine’s ICO 2.0 Summit in Los Angeles (Friday, April 20, 2018). The annual, one-day summit connects industry leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, drawing professionals and decision-makers to world-class presentations, workshops and networking opportunities.

The presentation will describe how the NYNJA platform is placed within the digital trend towards “Open Unity,” where decentralized and democratized socio-economic systems operate with optimal security, privacy, efficiency and reliability.

The NYNJA communications app incorporates the best features of the world’s most advanced mobile communication services, with a significant number of additional features. By building a best-in-class communications application and embedding a multicurrency Bitcoin, Ethereum and ERC20 token compatible wallet, NYNJA provides users with a unified platform where communications, commerce and governance come together in an on-demand marketplace and global blockchain ecosystem.

“We initially planned a public token sale date for April 17, 2018. Reflecting our mission of becoming a truly global communications platform, we’ve decided to reschedule the sale date to June 15, 2018,” explained NYNJA co-founder and CEO Salvatore JR Guerrieri. “We have considered the developments in the regulatory environment in the U.S. very carefully over the last few months and, given the regulatory uncertainty, we were prepared to conduct our token sale without US participation. There have been a number of developments over the last few weeks that may allow us to hold our token sale in a way that is fully compliant with the US Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. Given our mission, our global community and the high level of interest we have received from potential US participants we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to give ourselves time to fully explore this opportunity.”

The NYNJA presentation will take place on Friday, April 20th at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, CA. The presentation will include an introduction to the NYNJA communications application that enables access to the NYNJA platform and on-demand marketplace, which allows users to buy and sell goods and services globally using NYNJACoin, the ERC20 standard token that empowers the payments ecosystem.

For more information about NYNJA Group Limited, please visit: https://www.nynja.biz/

About NYNJA

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company building the world’s first cross-platform mobile communicator with native cryptocurrency, embedded multicurrency Bitcoin, Ethereum and ERC20 token compatible wallet and on-demand marketplace on top of a blockchain ecosystem. The NYNJA communicator combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, as well as access exclusive content and earn tokens for viewing ads or using branded material.

For more information on the NYNJA app and token sale, please visit: https://www.nynja.biz/.