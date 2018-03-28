Oath Unveils ‘Every Look’ Access for Mobile Header Bidding

Oath’s Super Auction mobile header bidding solution now offers a truly unified ad auction with ‘every look’ access to benefit any type of app developer, large or small
NEW DELHI, INDIA & SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – March 28, 2018 – Oath has unveiled a new Super Auction mobile header bidding solution which now offers a unified ad auction with ‘every look’ access, empowering in-app publishers to create a truly unified ad auction with the partners of their choice. Announced globally last week, the updated Super Auction is now available to all in-app publishers in Asia Pacific.
ONE by AOL Mobile demand will run in parallel with a publisher’s existing ad server or SSP of choice. This enables publishers to drive more competition at the impression level, increase average CPMs, and create an auction environment they control, versus relying on a single partner to serve as a “container solution” owning the auction mechanics and controls for all integrated demand partners.
“With Super Auction, we are fostering a more competitive ecosystem to drive yield for publishers,” said Patrick McCormack, Oath’s VP of publisher sales. “It will play a big part in building transparency and getting fair value for publisher supply, placing control in the publisher’s hand to apply their own auction mechanics and decisioning.”
Specific benefits of Super Auction include:
- “Every look” access for buyers. Forget “first look.” Super Auction enables every ONE Mobile demand partner participating to have equal access to a publisher’s inventory, including ad networks who have integrated as bidders. Rather than a legacy waterfall or buyers being excluded due to historical performance, every buyer has a real-time opportunity to evaluate your inventory and offer up their highest bid.
- Parallel auctions drive more competition. Super Auction can run alongside MoPub, Admob, or any other primary mediation partner to conduct a parallel auction. This ensures the highest bid from ONE Mobile, and whatever other mediation platforms a publisher uses will compete in a unified auction to drive the most value for every impression.
- Transparency & control. Publishers retain the relationships and contracts with their demand partners. Additionally, Super Auction will pass the highest bid directly to the publisher, and the publisher can deploy whatever pricing restrictions or mechanics it likes. Super Auction has no bias or non-transparent auction mechanics.
- Easy setup – No changes to other partners’ setup. No interest in changing a relationship or integration with other mediation platforms? No problem. Integrating Super Auction is simple and requires no changes to other SDK integrations.
For more information, visit: https://www.oath.com/insights/making-the-most-of-your-mobile-inventory/.
