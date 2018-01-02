These were Obama’s 22 favorite songs in 2017

caption Obama has made no secret of his love of music during his presidency. source Pool/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama has made no secret of his love for hip-hop, soul, and all kinds of popular music throughout his eight years in office.

He released his Spotify summer playlists last year, and reportedly used Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” to get hyped before his 2016 speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Since leaving office, Obama has continued to share his eclectic music tastes with the world. Here are the 22 songs the former leader of the free world says he listened to the most in 2017:

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William

“Havana” by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

“Blessed” by Daniel Caesar

“The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

“First World Problems” by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

“Rise Up” by Andra Day

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

“Family Feud” by Jay Z (feat. Beyoncé)

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“La Dame et Ses Valises” by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

“Unforgettable” by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” by The National

“Chanel” by Frank Ocean

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

“Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott

“Matter of Time” by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

“Little Bit” by Mavis Staples

“Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“Broken Clocks” by SZA

“Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)” by U2

“Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen (Blues Version)

According to Obama, this one’s an exclusive: “not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!” the former president wrote on Facebook.