Oklahoma City Thunder’s plane had a mid-air collision with something that left an enormous dent in the nose

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-

source
Twitter/Steven Adams

    The Oklahoma City Thunder’s plane is believed to have collided with a bird in mid-flight. Nobody on the plane was injured, however, the plane was left with a huge dent in the nose.

The Thunder were traveling to Chicago for their game against the Bulls on Saturday. It is believed that the plane collided with a bird during the flight, according to ABC News. Nobody on the plane was injured.

Thunder forward Patrick Patterson took a video of the damage to the nose of the plane.

MID-AIR SCARE: Oklahoma City Thunder's plane believed to have hit a bird during flight to Chicago; no injures reported.

pic.twitter.com/vmUENYnodROctober 28, 2017

Thunder big man Steven Adams also took a photo of the damage and jokingly asked Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, and NASA what could have caused this type of damage 30,000 feet in the air.

Oklahoma City Thunder plane.

source
Twitter/Steven Adams