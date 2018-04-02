source Reuters / Juan Carlos Ulate

Here is what you need to know.

Trump administration expected to unveil the list of Chinese imports targeted for US tariffs. The move is expected to intensify trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Spotify is going public at a terrible time for tech stocks – but one chart should have investors excited. A look at the company’s gross margins show they’re improving, even as Spotify forges ahead with a direct listing during a turbulent period.

Britain is the world’s only major economy where growth is slowing. Britain’s gross domestic product grew 0.4% in the final quarter of 2017, unchanged from the previous reading and coming off a year-over-year decline.

Trump’s tax plan should save the largest American companies $150 billion – here’s how they’re spending that money. The billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones cofounded the nonprofit Just Capital in 2013 to measure what Americans want from corporations.

This could be the most critical week in Tesla’s history. The automaker is facing a welter of negative news as it prepares to report Q1 vehicle deliveries and earnings.

Here’s a 2-part trade that will help investors survive as global economies splinter apart, says Bernstein says. Global economies are their most synchronized in 50 years, and something has to give.

Morgan Stanley says the rocky stock market could be rescued by a surprising savior. It’s referring to the record $400 billion of dividend payments that will boost investor cash holdings during the period from March through May.

An under-the-radar crisis is brewing at Tesla – and it signals a tough road ahead. As Tesla’s stock takes a beating, its publicly traded bonds are also experiencing a sell-off of their own.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite (-0.18%) slid in Asian trading, while Germany’s DAX (+1.31%) led gains across Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open down 0.35% near 2,634.

US economic data is light. Markit US manufacturing PMI will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET before ISM manufacturing data is released at 10 a.m. ET.