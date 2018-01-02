Paris Hilton just got engaged with a $2 million ring — here’s a look at her 2-year relationship with actor and model Chris Zylka

caption Her fiancé proposed on a snowy mountain in Aspen. source Michael Kovac/Getty

Socialite and billionaire heiress Paris Hilton is engaged. Her new fiancé, actor Chris Zylka, proposed during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado over New Year’s weekend.

Hilton and Zylka have been together for about two years and they’re known for their lovey-dovey Instagram posts and public gushing about their relationship.

Below, check out the highlights of Hilton and Zylka’s romance.

Paris Hilton, 36, just got engaged to Chris Zylka, 32. Zylka proposed during a weekend ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, with a 20-carat, pear-shaped diamond. The ring’s designer told PEOPLE it’s worth about $2 million.

Source: PEOPLE

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told PEOPLE. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Source: PEOPLE

Zylka is best known for playing Tom Garvey in the television series “The Leftovers.”

source Film 44

Source: IMDB

Hilton and Zylka met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t reconnect until about two years ago, when Zylka noticed one of Hilton’s Instagram posts.

Source: New York Post

Hilton told Galore, “On our first date he came over to my house. We stayed up all night talking and getting to know each other. When we had our first kiss I felt that electric feeling and knew there was something special about him.”

Source: Galore

Zylka recently got the word “Paris” tattooed on his arm in “Disney” font. Why Disney? “She was my most magical place on Earth and I finally found my fairytale princess,” he wrote on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

“I think we’re the only couple that never fights. All my friends are like, ‘Literally, you guys are the perfect couple. I’ve never seen you argue,'” Hilton told US Weekly in November 2017.

Source: US Weekly

“We have fun no matter what we do,” Hilton told Galore. “But my ideal day would be having a day off from work, sleeping in. Then cooking a big breakfast and hanging out at the house with our pets. Then going to Disneyland to go on all the rides. We are both kids at heart so we love doing things like that.”

Source: Galore

Both Hilton and Zylka were previously engaged — Zylka to model and designer Hanna Beth and Hilton to model Jason Shaw (pictured below) and then to shipping heir Paris Latsis.

Source: HuffPost

Zylka posted a photo from the engagement on Instagram, too, captioning it: “The love of my life said : YES ! I am so happy thank you I love you so much.”