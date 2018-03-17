Here’s every way the London Tube bomber tried to cover his tracks — and failed

- source
- Metropolitan Police
On September 16, 2017, Ahmed Hassan was arrested by police officers in Dover, in southern England.
Less than 24 hours before, a bomb had partially detonated on the London Underground, injuring 30 people.It had been Hassan who planted the bomb – and he was apprehended as he was waiting to board a ferry to flee the country.
On Friday, the 18-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder.
In the aftermath of the verdict, the Metropolitan Police released a video explaining his attempts to evade capture in the aftermath of the attack, from destroying his SIM card to a series of disguises – and how investigators managed to track him down anyway.
Here’s what he tried, and how the police managed to find him:
On September 15, 2017, after priming the bomb in a public bathroom, Ahmed Hassan boarded a District Line tube train before getting off at Putney Bridge, leaving the bomb behind.
The bomb exploded two minutes later, as he left the station.
Here’s a CCTV still from the moment of the explosion.
He then got on a bus heading to Earls Court in West London.
He snapped up his phone’s SIM card in an apparent attempt to avoid being tracked, and hid the pieces on the bus. But police investigators managed to find them.
He also threw away his actual phone …
… But investigators trawling through rubbish managed to find that, too.
He then got a train to Brighton, changing his jumper on the way.
And from there went to Ashford, Kent, and bought new clothing as a disguise.
A CCTV camera near an ATM captured this shot of him in his new outfit.
Hassan then got another train — from Ashford to Dover.
Meanwhile, police had managed to determine that he had left the bomb on the train, and circulated a CCTV image of his face to police forces across the country.
At around 7 a.m. the day after the bombing, he arrived at the Port of Dover, where he sat in the waiting area.
But local police, who had received the CCTV image, spotted him …
… And subsequently took him into custody.
Here’s the full video from the Metropolitan Police: