Passenger arrested for getting naked and attacking stewardess during KL-Dhaka flight

The man is said to be a 20-year-old student from a university in Cyberjaya. Pixabay

A Bangladeshi man who undressed himself on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka was tied up mid-flight with the help of other passengers after he became unruly and attacked a stewardess, according to media reports.

The incident which happened on Malindo Air flight OD162 on Saturday (March 3) eventually led to the man’s arrest by a Dhaka security team which was waiting for him at Shahjalal International Airport.

The man is said to be a 20-year-old student from a university in Cyberjaya and was alleged to have also masturbated on his seat while watching pornography on his laptop, reported The Star.

The report added that the man had also walked to the toilet while naked and urinated on his seat, according to witnesses.

One witness said that the man started behaving aggressively when told to wear his clothes and attacked a stewardess.

This was when his fellow passengers – who had probably had enough by now – restrained him by tying his hands with a piece of cloth.

The New Straits Times reported that the man’s shenanigans began not long after the take-off and that he had also tried to hug a female crew member while on his way to the toilet.