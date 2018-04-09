Fans had a field day when Imagine Dragons got a surprising shoutout after Patrick Reed won the Masters

caption Patrick Reed is a big fan of Imagine Dragons, as the CBS commentary team was quick to remind viewers after his Masters win on Sunday. source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Patrick Reed won his first major on Sunday, holding off late pushes from Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy to win the Masters.

As Reed sunk his final putt of the tournament, CBS commentator Nick Faldo quoted the lyrics of one of Reed’s favorite songs – “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons.

The moment was an odd one in the world of golf, and quickly lit Twitter ablaze with a mix of jokes and confusion.

The Masters is, as is often said, “a tradition unlike any other.”

It’s a tournament defined by its commitment to those traditions, from the blooming azaleas, to its strict rulebook, to its remarkably affordable pimento cheese sandwiches. Fans are referred to as “patrons,” the rough is the “second cut,” and strokes are tracked on an old school scoreboard.

This commitment to tradition is why, when Patrick Reed won his first career major after holding off late pushes from Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy, many fans were left confused by the CBS commentary team’s references to chart-topping band Imagine Dragons.

After Reed sunk his final putt on the 18th green to secure the green jacket, CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo quoted the band’s hit song “Radioactive.”

“As Imagine Dragons would say, ‘Welcome to the new age, to the new age,'” Faldo said.

NICK FALDO WITH THE IMAGINE DRAGONS REFERENCE pic.twitter.com/d8OzTXkAqv — Belly Up Betting (@BellyUpBetting) April 8, 2018

The quote felt asynchronous with the notoriously formal setting of the Masters. In the biggest moment of Reed’s young career, it was odd to hear a reference to the band headlining Lollapalooza Berlin later this summer.

As it turns out, there was good reason for the reference – as Faldo would mention, Reed listened to “Radioactive” to get pumped up for his rounds at Augusta National.

Still, the odd moment left golf fans across Twitter a combination of confused and bemused.

Nick Faldo just discovering Imagine Dragons is a fitting end to Patrick Reed winning it. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) April 8, 2018

Patrick Reed looks like a dude that listens to Imagine Dragons. — ???????????? Modern Day Cole Trickle (@Quis_Sicut_Deus) April 8, 2018

Nick Faldo quoting Imagine Dragons as Patrick Reed, evidently a huge Dragons fan, wins The Masters. Someone hand that kid a copy of Dark Side of the Moon and watch him take over the sport. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2018

Just found out Patrick Reed listens to “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons for inspiration. Literally every detail I find out about this guy… — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 8, 2018

Nick Faldo after Reeds putt: “As Imagine Dragons would say, welcome to the new age, the new age”

Every single person watching: pic.twitter.com/A8FyDG7oRj — Brooks Benton (@BrooksBentonNC) April 9, 2018

Instead of 60 minutes, CBS will now have a dramatic reading of Imagine Dragons’ entire discography by Sir Nick Faldo. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 8, 2018

But if golf fans didn’t exactly love Faldo’s call on the final putt, Imagine Dragons apparently did, with the band tweeting out the quoted lyrics in apparent celebration of Reed’s win.

welcome to the new age love it or hate it welcome to the new age

to the new age

welcome to the new age

to the new age — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 8, 2018

Nick Faldo is quoting rock bands at the 18th green at the Masters – welcome to the new age indeed.

