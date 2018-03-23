Patriots lend team plane to Parkland students and families for trip to DC for ‘March for Our Lives’ rally

Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots lent their team plane to a good cause this week, helping survivors and families of victims of the Parkland shooting make the trip from Florida to Washington D.C.

The group is heading to D.C. for the “March for Our Lives” event planned for Saturday, which students from the school hope will be a turning point towards passing meaningful gun control in America.

Similar marches are planned across the country.

The march was planned in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead. Kraft said that he offered up the team plane after Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly reached out to him.

Numerous students posted pictures of their trip to social media, thanking the team for its help with their travels.

Heading to D.C. & I’m so thankful to be here with so many amazing people. Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to help us get to D.C.! And always so happy to have @isabelabarry by my side through everything I do✨???? pic.twitter.com/o8I7EfzQED — soy | #shineMSD (@SawyerRayne) March 22, 2018

Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to fly @ShineMsd to Washington DC???? We appreciate your support! pic.twitter.com/JGnN0jNjoe — Kali Clougherty #ShineMSD (@kali4change) March 23, 2018

The “March for Our Lives” will take place on Saturday, March 24 in Washington D.C., with similar marches planned in cities and towns across the country.