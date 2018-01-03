Paul Manafort is suing Robert Mueller and the Department of Justice

caption Former Donald Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort looks on during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. source Elsa/Getty Images

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, filed a civil lawsuit against special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the US Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Manafort alleged in the lawsuit that Rosenstein overstepped the scope of his authority when he appointed Mueller to investigate not just “links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump,” but also “any matters that arose or may arise directly from” the investigation.

The appointment order, Manafort’s suit alleges, “in effect purports to grant Mr. Mueller carte blanche to investigate and pursue criminal charges in connection with anything he stumbles across while investigation, no matter how remote from the specific matter identified as the subject of the Appointment Order.”

As a result, the suit said, Mueller’s scrutiny of Manafort goes “far beyond” investigating collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian actors, by focusing on Manafort’s offshore finances that go back to 2005.

Mueller’s office charged Manafort and his longtime associate, Rick Gates, in October with 12 counts related to money laundering, tax fraud, and conspiracy against the US.

When Manafort first joined the Trump campaign in March 2016, he was brought on to manage delegate operations. He was promoted to campaign chairman and chief strategist two months later.

Manafort resigned from the campaign in August, three days after The New York Times reported that Ukraine’s pro-Russia Party of Regions had earmarked $12.7 million in undisclosed cash payments for his work consulting for the party between 2007 and 2012.

Manafort has been associated with at least 15 bank accounts and 10 companies in Cyprus, dating back to 2007, NBC News reported in March, and the FBI has issued grand-jury subpoenas to several banks for Manafort’s records. Gates’ name appears on documents linked to many of those Cyprus companies, according to The New York Times.

BuzzFeed also reported in October that the FBI was looking at 13 suspicious wire transfers made by Manafort-linked offshore companies from 2012 to 2013.

