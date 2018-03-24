Paul McCartney participates in the ‘March for Our Lives’ in New York City in honor of John Lennon

caption Paul McCartney at the “March for Our Lives” rally in New York City on Saturday. source CNN/Twitter

Legendary musician Paul McCartney took part in the “March for Our Lives” rally in New York City on Saturday, and was spotted not too far from where his former Beatles bandmate, John Lennon, was the killed due to gun violence in 1980.

As McCartney sported a shirt that read “We can end gun violence,” CNN correspondent Jason Carroll asked him if he believed change could occur through legislation.

“I don’t know,” McCartney said. “But this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it.”

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here,” McCartney added, referring to Lennon. “So it’s important to me.”

On December 8, 1980, Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono, were walking to their apartment near Central Park after exiting a limo when Lennon was shot multiple times in the back at close range by lone gunman Mark David Chapman.

Lennon was rushed to the nearby Roosevelt Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.