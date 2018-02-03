Twitter users roast Paul Ryan after he tweets about a woman earning $1.50 more per week because of the GOP tax law

caption House Speaker Paul Ryan. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

People on Twitter slammed House Speaker Paul Ryan Saturday after he tweeted about a public high school secretary who saw a $1.50 increase in her weekly paycheck thanks to the recently implemented GOP tax overhaul.

Ryan’s tweet elicited outrage, mostly from those on the left.

Critics of the Republican tax law say it favors the wealthy. Its supporters say it will benefit all Americans, as evidenced by the bump in pay for most middle class workers.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was criticized Saturday for insinuating that a Pennsylvania woman who is now receiving $1.50 additional pay per week is proof that the GOP tax law is succeeding.

In a tweet, Ryan linked to an Associated Press article detailing a handful of Americans who are enjoying bigger paychecks thanks to the Republican tax law that went into effect January 1. President Donald Trump signed the sweeping changes into law in December.

While the AP cited four examples of middle class workers who recently received increases in their paychecks, Ryan chose to home in on Julia Ketchum, a public high school secretary in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who said she was pleasantly surprised that she would now be taking home $1.50 more per week.

She said she would use the additional weekly earnings to cover the cost of her yearly Costco membership.

Users on Twitter – mostly left-leaning individuals – didn’t take too kindly to Ryan’s tweet, which has since been deleted.

I don't know that this is something to tout. A check for $1,000 is a big deal for many people…I understand why elected officials promote that. But $1.50 a week shouldn't be put up as an example. pic.twitter.com/YeF0yjGKxM — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) February 3, 2018

That tweet about the $1.50 a week is not a PR mistake. It is really what they think. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 3, 2018

You gave $1.5 TRILLION to the richest people on the planet, and you’re using an anecdote about someone making an extra 21 cents a day to argue it was good for the rest of us? Hahahahahaha https://t.co/FoFk4Thupv — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 3, 2018

Republicans are proud of themselves for [checks notecard….adjusts glasses….squints] someone making .21 cents more a day? https://t.co/qMne593S3M — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 3, 2018

Not a parody account: https://t.co/T03YhIz7GZ — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 3, 2018

[holding back tears] Paul Ryan…………….. thank you. pic.twitter.com/gQwYeY2RpR — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) February 3, 2018

Some users also noted the irony in Ryan touting a worker making $1.50 more per week after criticizing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for describing the benefits most workers will receive as “crumbs.”

“Yeah, I’m sad and surprised she said that,” Ryan said last month on C-Span. “To somebody working at Walmart at the starting wage, who just went from $9 an hour to $11 an hour-I don’t think that’s crumbs. To a person working paycheck-to-paycheck [who] just got a $1,000 bonus-that’s not crumbs.”

Paul Ryan: A secretary is saving $1.50 a week from the tax bill. Also Paul Ryan: These aren’t crumbs. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 3, 2018

The “crumbs” line from Pelosi and other Dems is not good, and $1000 can mean a lot to some families even when it seems like crumbs to others. But with how much this bill is costing, I don’t think Ryan touting someone getting $78 a year is a good way to sell this either. — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 3, 2018

Because of the new tax law, the Internal Revenue Service released new guidelines on how much employers should withhold for taxes from employee’s paychecks. Those guidelines were released on January 11, meaning the second half of January was the first time many businesses used the guidelines.

But as paychecks begin to roll out in February, many employees will see their take-home pay increase as their tax bill shrinks.