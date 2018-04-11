Paul Ryan is set to retire from Congress

- source
- Mark Wilson/Getty Images
- House Speaker Paul Ryan is telling confidants he will not run for reelection in November, according to multiple reports.
- Ryan had long pushed for a major overhaul of the US tax code before the GOP passed their tax bill in December.
- With the tax law enacted, Ryan reportedly decided it was the right time to step away.
House Speaker Paul Ryan is nearing an announcement that he will not run for reelection in November, according to multiple reports.
Jonathan Swan of the news website Axios reported Wednesday that the Wisconsin Republican had been telling confidants he would not run again. Axios said Ryan had told friends it was the right time to step away, with a tax overhaul accomplished and a tough midterm landscape ahead.
Ryan had long pushed for a major revision of the tax code, a goal the GOP accomplished in December. Following the enacting of the massive tax law, rumors began swirling that Ryan may not run again. Reports indicate Ryan is expected to serve out his full term and will inform fellow Republicans of his plans Wednesday during a meeting of the GOP conference.
A slew of Republican House members, including many committee chairs, have announced retirements in anticipation of a tough 2018 midterm season for the GOP.
A representative for Ryan did not immediately return a request for comment.
Ryan first entered the House in 1999, and he eventually became the chair of the Budget and Ways and Means committees. In 2012, Ryan was tapped by Mitt Romney as the vice-presidential nominee. After the failed bid, Ryan took over as House speaker in 2015 following John Boehner’s retirement.
If Ryan does decide against seeking reelection, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise could seek the speaker job, with McCarthy as the favorite.