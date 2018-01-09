PayTren to Implement Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow Platform

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – January 9, 2018 – PT Veritra Sentosa Internasional (PayTren) signs contract with ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, to implement the cloud-based Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow™ communication and collaboration platform. This partnership will enable PayTren to create more positive interactions for its 1.7 million customers using digital tools.









Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow is a hybrid cloud solution which provides highly functional communication and collaboration services including instant messaging, rich presence voice and video services, and document sharing applications, as well as multi-party, multi-media conferencing capabilities. Rainbow is also an open Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) based on industry standards. Through its various sets of APIs and SDK, it provides the capability to integrate communication and collaboration features into the existing websites or mobiles apps of the customer.

PayTren’s app is used by hundreds of thousands of users everyday for bill payment, money transfer and other activities. Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow APIs will enhance PayTren’s app with group chat, multimedia conversions with audio and video on any device, and analytics on transactions.

Yusuf Mansur, owner and President Director of PT Veritra Sentosa International, said, “Through this new tool, our customers can enjoy easier and more exciting experience when using PayTren to make transactions. ALE’s Rainbow enables us to become more customer engaging in today’s digital world, while making it easier for people to use PayTren. It also allows us to reach our desired communications and business goals.”

Meanwhile, Hari Prabowo, Managing Director PayTren added that, “Rainbow will enable users to exchange information, perform transactions, educate each other and exchange knowledge, and even provide online lectures. This app is more than just a regular chat as it offers greater value by reaching beyond the enterprise to contacts outside the workforce. With this we can communicate with many, and enable partners to provide additional services and share specific information they want through groups or closed groups.”

“PayTren chose Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow platform for its ease-of-use, and its compatibility with PayTren’s existing app, allowing PayTren’s partners to implement it with ease. We foresee Rainbow as providing a positive contribution and interaction to PayTren users, and allows us to introduce Rainbow to PayTren’s 1.7 million users.”

“Companies today have many options to take advantage of technologies that can support their digital transformation goals, whether public, private, hybrid, CPE-based, cloud-based or a combination of both. Rainbow open APIs take the solution a step further for customers as they provide developers the ability to offer CPaaS and embed powerful collaboration tools into business applications and processes. PayTren will leverage these APIs while working with ALE’s dedicated global sales team for Cloud Services, that can help business partners and customers understand how migration to the cloud can help maximize business results,” explains Matthieu Destot, EVP Global Sales & Marketing, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

ALE is currently at the forefront of a wide range of technologies ranging from CPE-based networking and communications technologies, to cloud-based, on-demand solutions such as those offered through Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow, OpenTouch® Enterprise Cloud and Network On Demand.

About Us

We are ALE. Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experiences customers need. From your office, the cloud or in combination, we deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers.





A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. With global reach and local focus, more than 2200 employees and 2900+ partners serve over 50 countries marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand.





For more information, visit our web site at: https://www.al-enterprise.com/.

About PayTren

PT Veritra Sentosa Internasional (Treni) was established in 2013 based on Yusuf Mansur’s idea to bridge ease of payment with technology and resulted in PayTren. PayTren is a technology or payment app that can be used to make transactions via cellular phone within the Treni community. The app does not work outside the community.

As a company that offers service through networking method, Treni has been recognized in Indonesia and in the world as it has acquired Direct Selling Association of Indonesia (APLI) license as part of World Foundation Direct Selling Assosiation (WFDSA).

In doing its business, Treni offers two options for transaction for all of partners, Treni Community, namely as PayTren users or as partners who also introduce and market PayTren and develop Treni Community.