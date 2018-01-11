Peeing on this Ikea magazine ad could get you a discount if you’re pregnant

Ikea’s latest ad doubles as an at-home pregnancy test. YouTube/Deezen

Ikea’s latest advertising campaign in Sweden has landed with a splash but it’s not the kind you would expect.

Award-winning Swedish advertising agency Akestam Holst created an ad for the Scandinavian furniture giant that included a bizarre twist: the ad doubles as an at-home pregnancy test.

As bizarre as that sounds, let’s just say that the magazine ad literally tells you if you’re pregnant and rewards you for it too.

The ad that is currently running in Amelia Magazine, one of Sweden’s most influential magazine’s for women, boldly claims that “Peeing on this ad may change your life”.

It encourages women to dab urine on a modified pregnancy test strip included at the bottom of the ad.

If the test results come back positive, a discount coupon of about 50% for an Ikea crib will be revealed, reported CNBC. To cash in on the coupon, the customer has to be a member of Ikea’s loyalty program.

Akestam Holst also added: “In order to make the interactive functions of this ad work in reality, we had to make several technical advancements,” reported Adweek.

“Technical advancements made during the work with this campaign have the potential to improve medical diagnostics”.

It’s a crazy and novel idea for an interactive ad and some appear to love it:

I love when companies can push a boundary in a fun and clever way. Good on ya, @ikea – https://t.co/fJehFMUv2t — Chris Brogan (@chrisbrogan) January 10, 2018

Others were just outright disgusted.

No, @Ikea. No one wants to pee on a magazine ad to get a coupon code. Just no. https://t.co/cCQM81c6p3 — Tricina 🏳️‍🌈 (@tricina) January 10, 2018

That’s actually disgusting… WTF @IKEA you just lost me as a customer. — MIRAGE (@Mirage_Intl) January 10, 2018

But mainly, many just felt bad for the Ikea cashiers who had to deal with urine-soaked coupons.

Woww a free pregnancy test 😱 Good luck if you are a cashier @ ikea #IKEA https://t.co/di8lYBz8nf — hijabadore (@hijabadore) January 10, 2018

*hits joint* “hey…hey steve…we should— you know pregnancy tests, what if…what if we made a pregnancy test ad that women could pee on…*hits joint again*…then they can give the cashier the pee-covered ad in exchange for a surprise” https://t.co/4fhqWUwS60 — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@rebelremus) January 10, 2018