People are slamming a writer for calling Chick-fil-A ‘creepy’ and criticizing its ‘pervasive Christian traditionalism’

The New Yorker published an article bashing Chick-fil-A‘s “creepy infiltration” of New York City and criticizing the chain’s “pervasive Christian traditionalism.”

Fans of the chain were quick to defend Chick-fil-A on social media.

“Chick-fil-A is about food, and that’s it,” an executive at the chicken chain told Business Insider in 2016.

A New Yorker article is under fire for calling Chick-fil-A “creepy” and criticizing what the author calls the chain’s “pervasive Christian traditionalism.”

On Friday, The New Yorker published an article with the headline “Chick-fil-A’s Creepy Infiltration of New York City.” In the piece, writer Dan Piepenbring examines the growth of Chick-fil-A in New York City – where the chicken chain has four locations – and found the expansion to be a culturally dangerous one.

Chick-fil-A’s “arrival here feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism,” Piepenbring writes. Piepenbring argues that the chain’s sense of community rings false, and he takes issue with Chick-fil-A’s cow mascot.

The backlash to the article on social media was swift.

This article is a load of crap. Just eat the food and enjoy or don’t eat the food. Your choice! — Trish C the Dish (@TrishCtheDish) April 13, 2018

I'm not a big Trump supporter but this is why it's hard to take a lot of his critics seriously. Everything's a major crisis. You are showing less perspective than my teenage daughter. — Paterfamilias (@PaterFam27) April 13, 2018

Is there anything funnier than the people who feel perpetually threatened by a Chick-fil-A? pic.twitter.com/kBbtkAamZI — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 13, 2018

Many found Piepenbring’s argument that the chain was working to perpetuate Christian values to be unconvincing.

While the chain closes on Sunday and displays Bible verses in its Atlanta headquarters, Chick-fil-A does not proselytize or explicitly discuss religion in any locations.

Bet you wouldn’t say this about any other religion ???? — C (@CarinaLopez718) April 13, 2018

Someone send help I just rolled my eyes so hard they fell out of my head: "And yet the brand’s arrival here feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism."https://t.co/rM03YGDR45 — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) April 13, 2018

I for one eat chick-fil-a cause I love a heavy dose of pervasive Christian traditionalism Has nothing to do with the chicken https://t.co/7mbPEPoMvv — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) April 13, 2018

For Chick-fil-A supporters on the right, the article served as new ammunition against liberals.

Liberals are coming again for Chick-fil-A. Let the people have their spicy chicken sandwiches! https://t.co/721G9XXkip — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) April 13, 2018

I was a Clinton-supporting liberal who interned in the White House until I spent time on scholarship at Yale. It was Yale-style liberalism that turned me against liberalism. A good day to eat Chick-fil-A. https://t.co/UnEFVoZ2ey — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 13, 2018

Evangelicals are dummies for backing Trump. But this kind of blatant MSM bias against them explains some of it. https://t.co/rShoPKdjWb — John Schindler (@20committee) April 13, 2018

Chick-fil-A itself has worked to divorce itself from politics on the left and the right in recent years.

Since its CEO spoke out against gay marriage in 2012, the company has backpedaled and worked to make Chick-fil-A more inclusive. The company turned down several candidates who tried to use Chick-fil-A to bolster their campaigns, according to David Farmer, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of menu strategy and development.

“There are several candidates who would like to use us as a platform,” Farmer told Business Insider in 2016. “We are not engaging. Chick-fil-A is about food, and that’s it.”