A local news station in Chicago accidentally aired a graphic that referred to the host city of the Winter Olympics as ‘P.F. Chang’

source WLS-Ch.7

A local Chicago station made an embarrassing gaffe on Saturday when a graphic accidentally advertised “P.F. Chang 2018” as the host city for the Winter Olympics.

The station quickly owned up to the mistake and apologized, saying the error was due to a mix-up with a graphic created for a separate, satirical piece.

The mistake is a good reminder to always double-check your work before heading to air.

A local news station in Chicago had to apologize on Monday after a mix-up left their anchor discussing the Winter Olympics in front of a graphic that read “P.F. Chang 2018” and depicted an incorrect Olympic logo.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are currently being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and it’s no surprise local news organizations would be looking to inform their audiences of the latest goings-on there. But according to the Chicago Tribune, during a Saturday morning broadcast, anchor Mark Rivera was left introducing a report on the political backdrop to the Winter Games with a graphic reading “P.F. Chang 2018” sitting over his shoulder.

Please tell me this didn’t really happen pic.twitter.com/f7TzMIl79X — Chuck Sapienza (@chucksapienza) February 13, 2018

P.F. Chang’s, the Asian-inspired restaurant chain known for its lettuce wraps and decor, is decidedly not the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

WLS-Ch.7 was quick to admit to and apologize for the gaffe, saying the error was due to a mix-up. The graphic displayed was said to have been originally created for a “satirical piece” by the network’s sports anchor that ran earlier in the week.

The mix-up was unfortunate for the network, and serves as a helpful reminder to always double-check your work before going to air.