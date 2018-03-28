Kim Jong Un’s secret trip to China was full of gourmet food, wine, and music — take a look inside the lavish visit

- source
Kim Jong Un secretly visited Beijing this week for top-level meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping – and it turns out it was a lavish and luxuriant affair.
While China touted this as an “unofficial visit,” photos released on Wednesday by state news agency KCNA showed a grand trip filled with gourmet meals, wine, and performances.
Take a look inside the opulent visit:
Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing in an armoured train on Monday. It’s not clear whether this was his first stop in China. Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that a “special train” passed through Dandong, a Chinese city on North Korea’s border.
Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, greeted Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. This was Kim’s first overseas trip since becoming North Korean leader, and the first time Xi and Kim met face to face.
Xi and Kim also inspected honour guards — a common practice during state visits, even though that’s not what China called it.
South Korean TV on Wednesday broadcast footage of Xi showing Kim around a garden.
The Chinese and North Korean leaders also sat down for tea with their wives…
… and posed for an official photo.
The Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, a large hotel complex often used by foreign state visitors, was particularly tightly guarded during Kim’s visit. The presence of military honour guards suggests that’s where Kim stayed, but we don’t know for sure.
The North Koreans also travelled around Beijing in a massive motorcade, involving police on motorbikes and a limousine, which disrupted traffic around the capital. Stephen McDonell, the BBC’s China correspondent, tweeted this video on Monday.
Whoever has arrived in Beijinggot quite a motorcade: pic.twitter.com/qL1Q55Hnma
— Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) March 26, 2018
Police continued to block Beijing roads on Tuesday.
Here are more police officers on motorbikes next to Tiananmen Square. We don’t know whether they went there.
The North Koreans and Chinese delegates were also treated to an opulent, multi-course dinner with red wine and fruits. It looks like it was held in the Great Hall of the People. Kim and Xi sat together, and were flanked by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and the leaders’ wives.
Here’s a zoomed-in photo of one of the courses they were served. Guests were given chopsticks, as well as a Western soup spoon, crockery for two courses, and a butter plate and knife. They were also given their own small dishes. It’s not clear what the food is.
Other courses were covered with a yellow cloche with a golden handle. Kim appears to be drinking orange juice along with his wine.
The North Korean and Chinese leaders, and their wives, seemed to enjoy themselves. Here they are apparently laughing at something Kim said. Their aides, potentially translators, seated behind the dinner guests, are also smiling.
Kim and Xi also toasted each other at some point during the meal — Xi with red wine, and Kim with what looks like white wine.
After the crockery was cleared and dessert was brought out, the lights appeared to turn red, and male and female performers, probably a choir, came out.
Kim and Xi also posed for photos with other performers on a stage in the same room. Judging from their outfits, this was just after dinner.
The location of the banquet, which wasn’t identified by KCNA, looked like the Great Hall of the People — where the Chinese hosted Trump on his state visit last November. Here Chinese and US officials watch a video of Arabella Kushner, Trump’s granddaughter, perform a Chinese song.
The Kim and Xi families also enjoyed a more intimate meal at some point. The server on the left appears to be holding a jug of orange juice.
The trip wasn’t all fun and games, though. Although China insisted that the visit was “unofficial,” Xi and Kim held some high-level meetings. They reportedly discussed denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula and Pyongyang’s relationship with China, South Korea, and the US.
Source: Business Insider
Kim and his wife, Ri, also made some time to tour the city. Here they are at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing. A massive quote by Xi Jinping is on the wall behind them.
North Korea’s first couple also looked at this model exhibition.
Kim also gave a speech at some point.
All in all, this seemed like a good trip for both China and North Korea. Xi said, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency: “Both Comrade Chairman [Kim] and I have personally experienced and witnessed the development of China-DPRK relationship.”
