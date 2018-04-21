18 photos of the Queen acting like a commoner

- source
It’s easy to assume that life for Her Majesty the Queen is full of garden parties and stately dinners, but this isn’t always the case.
From time to time, Queen Elizabeth II shows that she isn’t so different from the rest of us.
For the most part, her diet is quite simple – tea and toast or cereal for breakfast, vegetables or salad with fish or chicken for lunch and dinner. She’s even been spotted shopping at Waitrose.
Her grandchildren simply call her “Granny,” she’s been wearing to same shade of £7.95 nail polish since 1989, and it’s been rumoured that she may even use Nutella as a face mask.
Still not convinced Her Majesty maintains a level of normality?
In honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday on Saturday, scroll down to see some of the most amusing photos of the monarch acting like a commoner – even if she does look a bit out of place.
Onlookers were surprised to see Her Majesty leaving West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex.
They were probably equally as shocked to see her travelling by train to Potsdam, Germany during a state visit.
Here, Queen Elizabeth II got her hands dirty as she planted a ‘Black Sally’ gum tree in the grounds of Government House under the watchful eyes of gardener Norm Dunn and Prince Philip.
She looked quite cosy as she watched the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland with her husband…
…and almost faded into the crowd during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace.
She hid her eyes as she toured the Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta in a traditional Maltese fishing boat during the 2015 State Visit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
She sat in the pews with everyone else at a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire…
…And looked quite at home boarding a train at Kings Cross station in London.
She looked pretty cute riding her horse at Windsor Castle…
…But seemed pretty fed up to be visiting London Zoo in 2016.
She even watched the Royal Windsor Horse Show from the rear view mirror of a car because she seemingly couldn’t be bothered to go outside.
What’s more, she appeared to contemplate sitting on a stranger’s chair during a visit to Priory View in Dunstable, an independent living scheme for older residents.
The Queen was as excited for some birthday cake as the rest of us when she visited the King George VI Day Centre in Windsor, England…
…And she even got involved in some party games.
She seemed as giddy to be hanging out with Anna Wintour as any fashion lover would be…
…Even though she was sitting in the front row at London Fashion Week.
The internet went crazy when she visited a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain…
…Although, admittedly, she did look a bit lost.
