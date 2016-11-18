The $2.8 billion startup that teaches programmers how to be more like Google just filed for IPO

caption Pivotal CEO Rob Mee source Glassdoor/Pivotal

Pivotal, last valued at $2.8 billion, has filed for IPO.

The numbers show that Pivotal is not profitable, but that losses are narrowing and its revenue is up 22% year-over-year.

Pivotal began life as a small software consultancy that worked with companies like Google and Twitter in their earliest days. EMC bought Pivotal in 2012, and then spun it back out in 2013.

Dell is the single largest shareholder in Pivotal.

Pivotal, the $2.8 billion software company that began as a spinoff from EMC and VMware, filed for an IPO on Friday, the latest tech company to tap the public markets.

Read the full filing here.

Pivotal makes its business in providing cloud computing software to large businesses, as well as consulting services. Its general mission is to help even the largest companies build the technology, and the engineering culture, to be able to compete with the major tech companies.

It had raised $1.7 billion in venture capital funding since it spun out in 2013. When Dell and EMC merged in 2016, Dell became a majority shareholder in Pivotal. Other investors include Ford and Microsoft.

The filing shows that Pivotal is still not profitable – it lost $163 million last fiscal year, compared to a $232 million net loss in the year before. Pivotal also posted annual revenue of $509.4 million in that same period, which was up 22% from the year-ago period. Furthermore, it’s showing gross margins of 55% for the fiscal year, up from 44% a year ago.

The company did not say which exchange it planned to list on, and did not provide a ticker symbol. Pivotal says it plans to raise $100 million in the IPO, but that’s often a placeholder until a final number can be calculcated closer to the actual date it lists.

The filing comes on the same day that Dropbox made its debut on the public markets – popping as much as 50% in the first day of trading.

Pivotal has had a somewhat unusual road to this IPO: It was originally founded by Rob Mee in 1989 as a small software consultancy, which eventually grew until it was taking on clients like Google and Twitter in their earliest days.

In 2012, EMC bought Pivotal in an all-cash deal – only to spin it back out again as a new company, called Pivotal Software, with Paul Maritz – an industry legend, who had most recently served as the CEO of EMC subsidiary VMware – as its chief executive. In 2015, Maritz stepped down as CEO, but remained as chairman of the board. Mee then stepped up to take the reins as CEO once again.