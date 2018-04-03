PM Lee accepts ministerial committee’s conclusion and 3 options laid out for 38 Oxley Road property

Exterior of 38 Oxley Road, the home of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. The Straits Times

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Monday (Mar 3) that he has accepted the Ministerial Committee’s conclusion on his late father Lee Kuan Yew’s wishes pertaining to the 38 Oxley Road property.

This includes the three options laid out by the Committee, which would determine the fate of the house.

His statement comes in the wake of an official report released on the same day, which looked into options for the former prime minister’s house.

The report was approved by the Cabinet and chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

According to the report, three options have been shortlisted for a future government to consider:

Gazette and preserve the property as a national monument or for conservation; Retain the dining room for national education purposes, and tear down the rest of the property; or Allow the property to be fully demolished to pave the way for redevelopment.

Mr Lee, in a Facebook post, wrote that he had read the report and had recused himself from dealing with the matter.

“Speaking as a son, I accept the Committee’s conclusion on what my father’s wishes were regarding the house at 38 Oxley Road, and the range of options it has laid out.”

“As the Committee pointed out, there is no need to make a decision now,” he said, adding that his sister is likely to continue living in the house for the foreseeable future.

In the post, PM Lee added that he hopes that the report would help the Government of the day to make an informed decision that respects both his father’s wishes while keeping with public interest.

The Committee concluded that the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew preferred to have the property demolished after reviewing documents and statements made by him.

Nonetheless, Mr Lee was prepared to accept alternative options if efforts were going to be made to ensure refurbishment and habitability of the property.

His family’s privacy had to be protected as well.

DPM Teo said: ” Ultimately, in the fullness of time, a future Government will have the responsibility to consider the public interest aspects of the Property, taking into account Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s wishes.”

“They will have to decide what to do with the Property and be able to carry the decision.”