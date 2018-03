Pop singer Siti Nurhaliza welcomes her first child – and it’s a healthy baby girl

It’s a healthy baby girl for pop singer Siti Nurhaliza and her husband Datuk Seri Mohamad Khalid Jiwa. Instagram/ctdk

Malaysian pop singer Siti Nurhaliza has become a mother with the birth of her first child, a baby girl, in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (March 19).

In a post on her Instagram profile, the 39-year-old’s manager Razi Abdul Razak said that both mother and child are fine and in good health.

“Siti and her husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa would like to say thank you for all the prayers and support from family, friends, colleagues, fans and the media throughout her pregnancy,” he said.

The couple had chosen Monday for the birth, which was done via Caesarean section, as it is the day the Prophet Muhammad was born and also the first day of the Islamic month of Rejab.

The baby was delivered at 8.17am and weighed a healthy 3.55kg.

“For now, Siti needs space to relax and focus on the early days of motherhood,” added the post, which has garnered over 17,000 comments at the time of writing.

Many fans as well as notable personalities expressed their congratulations to the couple.

