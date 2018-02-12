Proposal for single checkpoint needs further discussion: Malaysia DPM

The Causeway jam is a familiar sight for those who travel between Singapore and Johor. Shin Min Daily News

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the proposal to introduce a single inspection point on the Johor Causeway will need to be discussed in detail with his Singapore counterparts.

He said that will meet with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also Minister for Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss the proposal for a single Customs and Immigration Inspection Centre.

“They (Singapore) must form an action body as carried out by Malaysia…I have not met with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister (Teo) because he is in the same position as I and we will discuss the matter in detail,” said Ahmad Zahid in a Bernama report.

Speaking at a media conference on Sunday, he added: “Maybe the question is different and this needs articulation from both parties between Malaysia and Singapore.”

Last Saturday (Feb 10), MHA said in a Straits Times report that “it is not possible to do away with immigration and custom checks for departing travellers”.

The ministry had said that departure checks are a “vital part of Singapore’s border security strategy”.

Ahmad Zahi said Malaysia should respect Singapore’s security concerns but he did not forsee any problem for the suggestion to be implemented.

The single checkpoint play an important role in alleviating congestion at the Causeway.

Under the proposal, travellers going to Singapore would be checked at the Republic’s side while those heading to Johor would be checked on the Malaysian side, said Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in a Star report.

He said there is also a proposal to have a covered walkway for pedestrians along the Causeway.