Prudential Corporation Asia announces the appointment of Robin Spencer as Chief Operating Officer

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 March 2018 – Prudential Corporation Asia (“PCA”) (2378.HK), a business unit of Prudential plc (“Prudential”), a UK-based financial services group, has appointed Robin Spencer as Chief Operating Officer.









Robin Spencer, Designated Chief Operating Office, Prudential Corporation Asia





As a member of the PCA Executive Team, Robin’s primary responsibility will be ensuring that PCA has a scalable and efficient operating model to deliver on the business’ strategic agenda.





Robin will lead the evaluation and implementation of opportunities to leverage the Company’s business scale across Asia and Africa, delivering greater levels of efficiencies. He will also lead the production of an operational blueprint for the overall business; implementing a framework for PCA to optimise key business investments.





Robin joins the business from NN Group in the Netherlands, where he is Chief Executive Officer International Insurance, with responsibility for the European, Japanese and reinsurance businesses. At NN, he has focused on building great teams with strong execution capability. The businesses under Robin’s leadership have significantly grown both sales and profits, by focusing on digitalising customer propositions, driving straight through processes, building bancassurance partnerships and driving protection business.





Before joining the NN Group, Robin was Chief Executive Officer of Aviva UK & Ireland General Insurance and was previously the Chief Risk Officer of the Aviva Group. He has over 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry across life, non-life and asset management in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia.





Nic Nicandrou, CEO for PCA said: “I am delighted that Robin will be joining the business. Robin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivery across regions. He has driven transformation across the different businesses he has led, by harnessing growth opportunities and improving business scalability and efficiency; all of which are key priorities to the success of PCA.”





Robin Spencer said: “This is an exciting opportunity for me. Not only am I joining a business, which plays a key role in the growth of the Prudential Group; I also have the privilege of being part of a new team that aspires to drive significant growth and set new standards for customers across Asia.”





Robin will join PCA on 1 July 2018.





About Prudential Corporation Asia (“PCA”)

PCA is a business unit of Prudential plc* (United Kingdom), comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.

PCA is a leading life insurer that spans 12 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Prudential has a robust multi-channel distribution platform providing a comprehensive range of protection, savings and investment products to meet the diverse needs of Asian people.

Eastspring Investments manages assets on behalf of retail and institutional investors. It is one of the region’s largest asset managers, with a presence in 10 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in the US and Europe. It has £131 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2017) and provides investment solutions across a broad range of asset classes.

*Prudential plc is incorporated in England and Wales, and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in existence for 169 years and has £635 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2017). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).

About Robin Spencer

Before joining Prudential Corporation Asia Robin Spencer was Chief Executive Officer International Insurance, appointed on 1 September 2014. He had responsibility for NN’s Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Japan Closed Block VA and NN Re businesses. Robin was previously Chief Executive Officer of Aviva UK & Ireland General Insurance. He has over 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry across life, nonlife and asset management in the UK and internationally. Robin Spencer has an MA in Economics from Aberdeen University (UK) and is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA).