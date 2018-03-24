PSB Academy commemorates move from Delta Campus with Charity Event

By
Media OutReach
-

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 March 2018 – PSB Academy, one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions, bid its home at the Delta Campus in Tiong Bahru a last farewell with a charity fundraising event today, as it prepares to move into its new and upgraded multi-million-dollar STEM Campus facility at Jackson Square, Toa Payoh, in April this year (pending regulatory approval). Over 200 alumni, former and current staff, as well as students participated in activities and games to raise funds for the event’s sole charity beneficiary, Care Corner Singapore. The campus at Tiong Bahru has been home to PSB Academy for more than 10 years, since 2007. The charity event marks the institution’s renewed focus on cultivating change makers in the region with an emphasis on delivering social impact within the community, as part of its newly launched PSBA Future Makers regional campaign.



(from right) PSB Academy Executive Chairman Viva Sinniah, PSB Academy CEO Derrick Chang, Head, Corporate Partnerships & Communication, Care Corner Singapore Limited, Daniel Ong and past PSB Academy CEO Dr Steve Lai and students were among more than 200 participants who commemorated the Academy’s move from its Tiong Bahru premises to their upgraded STEM Campus with a charity event to benefit Care Corner Singapore today.