Pundi X gets listed on one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – March 22, 2018 – Pundi X (CURRENCY: NPXS), a blockchain-based point-of-sale (“POS”) solution provider is now listed by Coinbene, one of the largest and fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange platforms based in Hong Kong and Singapore.









Pundi X recently successfully completed its public token sale on January 21, 2018. The company quickly reached its hard cap of 35 million US dollars in less than 90 minutes. It plans to use the funding to install at least 100,000 Pundi X POS devices over the next three years across all target markets. Also, the first batch of these 4,000 blockchain-based POS devices will be delivered to Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Switzerland, enabling both the retailers and the consumers to do cryptocurrency to fiat or fiat to cryptocurrency transactions easily.

Pundi X introduced its blockchain-based POS solution with a mission of bringing cryptocurrencies to mainstream adoption. This solution will enable physical store owners to use either cryptocurrency or fiat money to complete transactions on the blockchain. The company aims to solve the last mile challenge of cryptocurrency transactions and bringing cryptocurrency into daily life.

Launched in October 2017, Coinbene has already become one of the largest exchange platforms in South East Asia. The daily trade volume is over 35 million US dollars. Coinbene features a secure and user-friendly interface that provides multiple cryptocurrencies trading pairs. The platform can process more than one million orders per second.

Starting from 16:00 GMT+8 (Singapore time) on March 22, NPXS is available to trade on Coinbene.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a cryptocurrency point-of-sale (“POS”) solutions provider for retail stores seeking to accept digital currencies in the world. Pundi X POS enables shops, cafes and convenience stores to facilitate cryptocurrency transaction for the average consumers. Pundi X builds on the success of Pundi-Pundi, one of Indonesia’s popular QR code cashless payment apps, has already signed up more than 100,000 registered users and over 600 merchant partners in Jakarta in less than a year of operation.

To build a better cryptocurrency ecosystem in different countries, Pundi X is a founding member of XPOS Consortium and Indonesian Blockchain Association. The company is also a member of Singapore Fintech Association, Fintech Association of Hong Kong, ACCESS, and Swiss Finance and Fintech Association.

