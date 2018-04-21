It’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday — here are all the world leaders she has outlasted

Queen Elizabeth II is 92.

On Saturday, April 21, the venerable British monarch celebrates her 92nd birthday. On the throne since 6 February, 1952, she has reigned for more than 66 years. She’s both the longest-serving and oldest British monarch ever, breaking the records set by Queen Victoria (who died at 81 after 63 years on the throne), her great-great grandmother, in 2015.

In her life she has seen the rise and fall of innumerable world leaders, great and terrible.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in the 1950s, a year before the death of Stalin. She has lived through the Second World War, and met with Winston Churchill numerous times. She has also ruled through the US presidencies of Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and more.

See how the Queen’s life and reign stacks up against the tenure of other legendary political figureheads in the graphic below.

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

This isn’t the last you’ll hear of the Queen’s birthday this year, however. One of the unusual perks of being a British monarch is that you get two birthdays.

While April 21 is Queen Elizabeth II’s “real” birthday, her “official” one is held in June. Meanwhile, her spouse Prince Philip is an impressive 96, with his (only) birthday on June 10.