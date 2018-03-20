One of the Royal Air Force’s iconic Red Arrow jets has crashed in Wales

One of the British Royal Air Force’s iconic aerobatic Red Arrow jets has crashed in Wales.
The single-engine Hawk aircraft, made by British defence company BAE, crashed over RAF Valley in Anglesey on Tuesday afternoon.
The pilot reportedly ejected. His or her condition is not known.
The Welsh Ambulance Services were called shortly before 1.30 p.m., a spokeswoman told Business Insider in a statement. An emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance are at the scene.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence that they were investigating the incident.
- source
- Google Maps/Business Insider
This is developing story. More to follow.