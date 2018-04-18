‘Rajah Bomoh’ is serious about going head-to-head with Malaysia’s deputy prime minister in general elections

Ibrahim Mat Zin said he would contest against Malaysia’s deputy prime minister in Bagan Datuk, where he claims to have 25,000 supporters. The Straits Times

Malaysia’s self-styled Rajah Bomoh (shaman king) Ibrahim Mat Zin is serious about his political ambition in the upcoming 14th general election, further cemented by his bold challenge recently issued to the deputy prime minister.

According to The Star, Ibrahim reportedly said he would contest as an independent candidate against Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Bagan Datuk and that the move is not a publicity stunt.

Ibrahim is infamous for his controversial rituals which have involved coconuts, a ‘flying’ carpet and bamboo binoculars.

In particular, his rituals to locate the still-missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014 and rituals to protect Malaysia from North Korean strikes following the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s estranged half-brother in early 2017, earned him widespread fame.

At a press conference held at the M Roof hotel on Tuesday (Apr 18), Ibrahim said he chose to contest in Bagan Datuk as he had “many friends there”, reported The Malay Mail Online.

“I’m a Bagan Datuk native and I know many people there especially my silat students who have promised to support me,” he said, claiming to have 25,000 supporters in the constituency.

“With just two coconuts in my hands, I am well-known worldwide. So, I don’t need the fame.”

Ibrahim added he would not be conducting any rituals during his campaign period.

He vowed to build more tahfiz schools and silat centres in Bagan Datuk to help youths stay away from being involved in “negative activities”.

In addition, he claimed that if elected, he would donate his monthly salary to the people there in a bid to help them cope with the rising cost of living, especially for single mothers and the disabled.

Ibrahim said 27 other members from his Seni Silat Gayung Ghaib Malaysia association would contest alongside him in Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and several other states as independent candidates.

The association’s deputy president Leman Kanaullah announced he would be contending for the Pangkor state seat, held by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Both said they were undaunted by the prospect of taking on political powerhouses Zahid and Zambry.

“I was raised in Pangkor and I know the issues and laments of the locals. I’m confident because I have around 50,000 supporters there,” said Leman.