Regent Singapore’s Michelin one-star restaurant gets downgraded hygiene rating after food poisoning cases

- Summer Palace
A Michelin-starred restaurant at Regent Singapore has received a downgraded “C” for food hygiene, after 43 cases of food poisoning were reported by patrons who consumed food from its kitchen.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Jan 29) that Summer Palace, a one-star Chinese restaurant serving Cantonese food, will only have its hygiene grading reviewed one year from now.
All of the 43 people who reported suffering gastroenteritis symptoms had consumed food provided by Summer Palace and the banquet kitchen of Regent Singapore on Nov 11 last year.
NEA subsequently conducted investigations and downgraded the establishment’s hygiene rating as a result.
The hotel’s banquet kitchen also had its rating adjusted to “C”.
Summer Palace was lauded by the Michelin Guide Singapore 2017 for exuding “a sense of calm and serenity”.
According to the guide, the restaurant’s signature dishes include five spice deep-fried frog’s legs; crispy roast pork; braised minced crabmeat in spinach soup; and fried chicken with almond flakes.