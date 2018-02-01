Top Democrat on the House Intel Committee accuses Devin Nunes of altering a controversial GOP memo after Republicans voted to release it

caption (L to R) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) and ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, has accused his Republican counterpart Devin Nunes of altering a controversial secret GOP memo after Republicans voted to release it, and sending the modified version to the White House for review.

The memo in question accuses the FBI and Justice Department of improperly surveilling a Trump campaign adviser during the 2016 election, and follows a Republican-led effort to expose anti-Trump bias at the FBI and DOJ.

The White House had five days to decide whether to publish the memo after the committee voted on Monday to release it.

Schiff asserted that the modified memo delivered to the White House includes “material changes” other committee members were not informed of, and had no opportunity to approve.

House Intel Committee Republicans voted on Monday to release that memo, despite Justice Department warnings that such a move would be “extraordinarily reckless” because of questions over its accuracy.

Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday night that Nunes made “material changes” to the version the committee sent to the White House. He asserted that committee members were not immediately made aware of the modifications and had no opportunity to compare the original memo to the modified version until Wednesday evening.

“This is deeply troubling because it means the Committee Majority transmitted to the White House an altered version of its classified document that is materially different than the version on which the Committee voted,” Schiff’s statement read.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer castigated Nunes over that revelation: “It’s clear that Chairman Nunes will seemingly stop at nothing to undermine the rule of law and interfere with the Russia probe,” Schumer’s statement read.

“He’s been willing to carry the White House’s water, attack our law enforcement and intelligence officials, and now to mislead his House colleagues,” Schumer said.

A spokesperson for Nunes responded to the allegation, saying Schiff was “complaining about minor edits to the memo, including grammatical fixes and two edits requested by the FBI and by the Minority themselves.”

The document was delivered to the White House, where President Donald Trump had five days from the date of the vote to decide whether he would publicly release it. He has signaled that he would.

The Republican memo, which Nunes contributed to, claims that top US law-enforcement agencies used the Russia dossier to seek authorization to spy on the Trump campaign adviser Carter Page during the 2016 election. President Donald Trump and his allies have pointed to that as evidence of bias against Trump in the Russia investigation.

Democrats have said the memo contains inaccuracies and aims to misrepresent the facts in the Russia probe. They have produced their own memo in response to the Republican version.

The FBI on Wednesday also took the unusual step of publicly warning against the memo’s release, saying in its own statement: “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

Trump has indicated he would approve the release – notably during a hot-mic moment captured immediately after he delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.