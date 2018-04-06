Thought ‘Rendangate’ was over? This Malaysian celebrity chef is fanning the flames with his scathing Instagram post

Malaysian celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan. Berita Harian

With “Rendangate” opening the floodgates to an endless flurry of social media commentary, mockery and parody, the controversy seems far from reaching its conclusion.

And now, Malaysian celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail – better known as Chef Wan – has joined in the fray with his latest Instagram post which mercilessly lambastes MasterChef UK’s judges.

In his Instagram post on Thursday (Apr 5), Chef Wan called MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode “clowns caught with their pants down” for allegedly lying, twisting and turning their “unfair comments” made against Malaysian contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin.

“You can’t tell the difference between undercooked chicken and a crispy chicken, you should be ashamed of yourself and leave that MasterChef job!” Chef Wan wrote.

He was referring to Wallace and Torode’s questionable remarks made about Zaleha’s chicken rendang on British television programme Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Wednesday (Apr 4).

One of these was Wallace’s claim that her chicken “simply wasn’t cooked”.

Chef Wan offered his opinion on how he would have dealt with the situation during the quarter-final episode of the show.

He said that he would have cut the chicken at the thickest part of the thigh to evaluate if the chicken was cooked and inform Zaleha about the result concisely.

Being straight to the point is what most professional judges would do in any competition, Chef Wan added.

Wallace claimed Zaleha’s chicken rendang was not what led to her elimination from the show, rather it was the other chefs being better than her.

In response, Chef Wan said there was no dispute over which chefs were better, noting that Wallace and Torode had to be “fair and well informed” in their critique and judgement.

To add insult to injury, he praised GMB’s Kate Garraway for confronting the two judges about dubious statements they made.

He wrote: “You both wanted to lie and she gave it to them straight to their face for twisting their words.”

“I cannot stand people who cannot suck up to their own mistakes and will instead beat around the bush and make a fool of themselves.”