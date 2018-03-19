Report: The UK and EU have agreed a Brexit transition deal

- source
- Reuters
LONDON – The UK and EU have reportedly reached a political agreement on the terms of a post-Brexit transition deal, but the issue of the Irish border remains unresolved.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, the European Union agreed on Monday the broad terms of a two-year transition phase once Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019. Under the terms of the deal, Britain will remain signed up to EU rules until the end of 2020, and remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.
The deal will still need to be legally ratified and passed through the European Parliament before entering into force.
